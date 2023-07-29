Liverpool could now sign ‘one of the best midfielders’ at the World Cup for £20m

Liverpool remain in pursuit of midfield reinforcements ahead of the start of the new season.

The Reds have already signed two midfielders this summer in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

However, Jordan Henderson’s Anfield exit and Fabinho’s likely departure has forced Jurgen Klopp’s hand.

Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Much of the recent speculation involving Liverpool has focused around Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

However, other names have been doing the rounds over the past few months.

One of those is Leeds United’s Tyler Adams, with TEAMtalk claiming that Liverpool have been monitoring him.

Now, The Athletic has published an update that suggests that the Reds can snap him up for peanuts (in football terms).

The outlet claims that the United States captain has a release clause in his Elland Road contract worth £20million.

Our view

Liverpool are desperate for midfield reinforcements, and what better reinforcement than a World Cup captain?

Adams skippered the United States at last year’s tournament in Qatar, where he gave a good account of himself.

USMNT legend DaMarcus Beasley deemed the reported Liverpool target one of the best midfielders at the tournament.

“If you look at a player that shows his importance to a team, the man is Tyler Adams,” he told Fox’s World Cup Now show, via the Daily Mail.

‘What he does for the US team is incredible. The way he tracks back, the way he covers… watch his aggression, look at his heart.

“I think he has a very high ceiling. And I think he is one of the best midfielders in this tournament. Not just with the national team, but in this tournament.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

If the report is true and Adams’ contract has this clause, Leeds won’t have a leg to stand on if they want to keep him.

Nowadays, £20million is a good deal for any top-tier player, but for Adams, that would be an absolute bargain.

Liverpool will need to move quick though. There will no doubt be loads of clubs trying to get their hands on him.