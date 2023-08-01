Liverpool could now sign 22-year-old, just weeks after he was reportedly offered to Arsenal – Sky journalist

Liverpool are on the hunt for new midfielders.

Indeed, after the sales of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, the Reds need to bolster their midfield, and, luckily, they do have a few targets in mind.

Romeo Lavia, as many will know, is the Reds’ top target at the moment, but, as things stand, an agreement with Southampton hasn’t been reached.

The Saints are standing firm on their £50m valuation of the player, and, as you can imagine, Liverpool are baulking at that price.

Luckily, they do have an alternative in mind, and this is something of a left-field option.

According to Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy, Fluminese midfielder, Andre, is emerging as an option if a deal for Lavia remains out of reach.

This is very interesting to say the least.

Andre is a player that has been linked with a move to England for a little while. Fulham were strongly linked a few weeks ago, while it was also claimed that Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign the 22-year-old.

Now, it looks as though Liverpool could get involved in this race.

Andre may not be a name that you’re familiar with, but, by all accounts, this young man is a talent.

Photo by Pedro Vilela/Getty Images

He’s already got a cap for Brazil – despite his age and relative unknown status, and he’s been earning rave reviews in his home country over the past 18 months or so.

Of course, Lavia is the more proven option at Premier League level, but, as we know, there are some serious South American gems out there, and Andre could be one of them.

This is certainly a situation to keep an eye on if the Lavia deal doesn’t progress as planned.