Liverpool could now look at James Maddison if Mount deal falls through, says journalist











Liverpool have been tracking Chelsea’s Mason Mount for some time now but could end up looking at James Maddison if they don’t get him.

Mount is one of Liverpool’s number one targets heading into the summer window. However, there is hefty competition for the England man. Reports this week claim Manchester United are prepared to bid, while Arsenal are also keen.

And according to journalist Ben Jacobs, if Liverpool do end up missing out, then Leicester star Maddison is someone they – and others – could turn towards.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Liverpool could consider James Maddison

Taking time to update everyone via his Twitter account today, journalist Jacobs had his say on the Maddison situation.

And while he didn’t explicitly say Liverpool could make their move, he did suggest that should those looking at Mount – of which Liverpool are one – miss out, then Maddison could emerge as a target.

Jacobs claims Leicester may now only want around £40m, especially if they are relegated as expected this weekend.

Maddison is expected to attract a host of interest from other clubs. Tottenham and Newcastle are the two current favourites to sign him.

However, with a big and long summer to come, Maddison won’t be short of interest and could end up having the pick of a few.

Liverpool, then, could well tempt him.

A bold move if it happens

James Maddison is likely to get a good choice of clubs this summer. The England man has been a good player for Leicester even in a dismal season.

Liverpool wouldn’t be the worst idea for Maddison. Jurgen Klopp is set to oversee a little transition period in the summer and midfielders are on his agenda.

Maddison, then, will face a big call. He’s set to make a big jump regardless. The question now is, who is going to pay the money, and who does Maddison feel takes him to the next level. Time will, of course, tell.