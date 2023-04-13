Liverpool could move for 'extraordinary' player just weeks after Jurgen Klopp named dropped him in public











Liverpool could now reportedly move for Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni once again, after Jurgen Klopp name dropped him just last month.

The Reds look set to re-shape their midfield this summer with the likes of Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all likely to leave on free transfers at the end of the season.

Of course, Liverpool’s struggles in the middle of the park have been evident and have contributed to what has been an underwhelming campaign to date.

Fabinho has been way below his usual best, while Jordan Henderson seems to have had his best years in a Liverpool shirt.

Jurgen Klopp’s men looked set to pursue a move for Jude Bellingham as a result, but it seems that they are prioritising other options over the England star now.

And The Mirror reports that Liverpool could reignite their interest in Aurelien Tchouameni, who joined Real Madrid over a move to Anfield last summer.

Liverpool could move for Tchouameni

The outlet claims Klopp will attempt to resurrect Liverpool’s interest in Tchouameni this summer.

He’s apparently unsettled in Madrid after making the switch from Monaco last year, with Eduardo Camavinga currently above him in the pecking order.

Yet, the Mirror reports that it will take at least £90 million for the La Liga giants to even consider selling Tchouameni.

Tchouameni played a key role for France at the World Cup last year as they made the final. The 23-year-old has struggled to break into Madrid’s side under Carlo Ancelotti though as he has to battle it out with the likes of Camavinga, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

That didn’t stop Liverpool’s boss from name dropping him last month as he praised Madrid’s midfield options ahead of their Champions League clash against the La Liga champions.

“Real Madrid keep going and running; Luka Modric, Karim Benzema [and] Toni Kroos,” he said.

“And then the young players, wow, Tchouameni…what a team. We lost big finals, but we’ve played some good games v them.” as quoted by Rousing the Kop.

It’s clear that Klopp is a huge fan of Tchouameni after Liverpool even tried to sign him last summer.

The youngster also seems like the ideal replacement for Fabinho, but it remains to be seen whether not Madrid would be willing to let him leave.

There could be a change in the dugout next season as doubt surrounds Carlo Ancelotti’s future at the club, which may lead to Tchouameni playing a more prominent role in the side.

