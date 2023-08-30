Liverpool are currently looking to get a deal for a new midfielder over the line ahead of the summer transfer window slamming shut.

Over the past few days, speculation linking the Reds with Ryan Gravenberch has intensified massively.

Indeed, there are reports doing the rounds suggesting Liverpool are making good progress towards signing the Dutchman.

Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

For instance, talkSPORT has reported that Gravenberch has agreed personal terms with Liverpool.

‘Liverpool will be the favourites’

Fabrizio Romano, writing on GiveMeSport, has also issued an update on the state of play involving the Reds and the Bayern Munich ace.

For context, Manchester United have also been linked with Gravenberch alongside Liverpool.

However, Romano reckons that, should Bayern want to sell, Liverpool would be favourites to land him.

When asked about Gravenberch’s potential move to the Premier League, Romano told GiveMeSport: “Both clubs called the agents of the player, it was already 10 days ago.

“They asked them to be informed until the end of the window if something changes with Bayern, and so I think Liverpool could be there.

“But also Manchester United because Gravenberch has always had a very good relationship with ten Hag.

“I think it also depends on the formula of the deal. So even if Bayern will approve the transfer for Gravenberch, it is important to understand if they want a loan deal or a permanent transfer.

“And in the second case, Liverpool will be the favourites.”

Our view

Gravenberch certainly ticks a lot of boxes for Liverpool. He’s talented, young and has a high ceiling.

Indeed, Romano previously said the Reds see the £34million-rated ace as a “perfect” signing for them.

It’s good to hear that Liverpool are now in active talks over Gravenberch.

As the transfer window edges closer to the deadline, there could – and should – be more twists and turns.

Hopefully they’ll all lead to a positive conclusion for Liverpool in their pursuit of more top midfield reinforcements.