Liverpool confirm player Virgil van Dijk called 'world-class' will leave Anfield











It has been confirmed by Premier League Liverpool that midfielder Naby Keita will be leaving the club in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool posted today on Twitter that four players will be leaving the club when their contracts expire in June 2023. This includes Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, James Milner and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool ended up signing Keita in 2018 for around £52million. It has not been easy for him in the Premier League but he has shown glimpses of quality.

Keita was branded as ‘world-class’ by Virgil van Dijk back in 2020, but sadly he has not really kicked on at Anfield.

The midfielder is now 28 years old, so his next move will be the last big move of his career.

It is a big summer for both Keita and Liverpool, who will be battling for the title next season.

Naby Keita to leave Liverpool

It is no shock to see the midfielder leave Liverpool this summer. It is the perfect timing for all parties as his contract is expiring in the summer.

The 28-year-old has been very injury prone and due to this, he has struggled for consistent game time and also for consistent form.

The midfield has been a big issue for the Premier League side this campaign. They really need some world-class quality in the middle of the pitch.

This issue has seen them not challenge for the title this season. They have a glimmer of qualifying for a top four finish.

Next season, they need to step up as a lot of clubs are now starting to compete for Europe and challenge the traditional big six.

