Liverpool coach shares ‘really good’ fitness update ahead of Carabao Cup trip to Bournemouth

Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders has welcomed Ben Doak back in training, saying it’s “really good to see him back”.

The Liverpool coach was speaking to the Anfield media team ahead of the Reds‘ Carabao Cup last-16 trip to Bournemouth.

Doak picked up a muscle injury while on international duty with Scotland Under-21s earlier this month.

The 17-year-old Liverpool talent wasn’t in the squad for the games against Everton, Toulouse and Nottingham Forest.

However, ahead of the Reds’ trip to the south coast, Lijnders confirmed that Doak had returned to training on Monday.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

“Ben Doak trained yesterday [for the] first time,” said Lijnders.

“How Ben Doak is: full of energy, a big heart, always wanting to go. Good to see that, really good to see him back.”

In terms of whether the player would be available for Liverpool against the Cherries, Lijnders didn’t specifically make this clear.

Likewise, the Liverpool website said Doak and Conor Bradley “have taken steps forward in their ongoing recoveries from injury.“

Doak a star in the making for Liverpool – TBR View

Doak has broken into the Liverpool first team this season and, despite being just 17, very much looks like he belongs in the Premier League.

He has been one of the standout youngsters in the Anfield club’s ranks since joining the Reds from Celtic in 2022.

Doak has already made eight competitive senior appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side, including two starts.

Described by Liverpool icon James Milner as having ‘absolutely incredible’ abilities, the teenager certainly looks like he has a very bright future ahead of him.