Liverpool coach raves about ‘incredible’ £85k-a-week Reds talent

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is likely to ring the changes for the Reds’ Carabao Cup third-round clash on Wednesday evening.

The Anfield outfit is entering the competition at this stage, and they’ve got a tricky fixture as Leicester come to Merseyside.

Liverpool are likely to make numerous changes to the starting XI as Klopp looks to manage his squad during a busy spell.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Joe Gomez was one of the most impressive Reds players from the weekend win over West Ham.

The 26-year-old proved a superb deputy for Trent Alexander-Arnold as he impressed defensively and in attack too.

Gomez will therefore fancy his chances of featuring against the Foxes.

Pep Lijnders, who took Tuesday’s pre-match press conference, was eager to praise the £85,000-a-week (Spotrac) defender for how he has done lately.

“A healthy squad who wants to fight for all competitions needs this – that they are all ready to play,” he told the Liverpool media team.

“For example, Joe Gomez – Trent goes out, one of the best full-backs in the world, and Joe Gomez needs to play on full-back and he does that in an incredible way.

“Only with games, with playing [are] these boys ready to show that as well.”

Photo by Dave Howarth – CameraSport via Getty Images

Our view

Squad depth is so important these days, with players pushed to their limit in matches and in training as fixtures come thick and fast for club and country.

Gomez has proven to be a very valuable squad player for Liverpool, so it’ll be good to see how he continues to fare for Klopp and co.