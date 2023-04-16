Liverpool can't pay more than £30m for Mason Mount - Robbie Fowler











Liverpool should be prepared to pay no more than £30 million for Mason Mount this summer.

That is the view of Robbie Fowler, who was speaking to the Sunday Mirror (16/4; page 65) in the wake of the news that Liverpool are thought to no longer be in the race to sign Jude Bellingham.

It is quite clear that Jurgen Klopp’s men need to overhaul their midfield in the coming months. It has been a torrid campaign for the Reds. And their lack of success in midfield has been a key reason for their struggles.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

The decision to not target Bellingham is understandable – but only depending on who the club target instead. And one of those on Liverpool’s radar heading into the summer is Mason Mount.

Fowler wary of Liverpool overpaying for Mason Mount

Mount is approaching the final year of his contract at Chelsea. So if he is not prepared to sign a new contract, the Blues will surely look to let him go.

Photo by Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Fowler would go on to make it clear that he would be happy to see the England international end up at Anfield. However, he does believe that Liverpool should be wary of overpaying for the 24-year-old.

“I’m not being disrespectful when I say Mason Mount isn’t worth more than £20-£30m. Not because he’s a poor player, but because he only has a year left on his contract,” he told the Sunday Mirror.

“No way should any club pay more than that.”

Worryingly for Fowler, it appears that Liverpool will have to pay a lot more if they want to sign Mount this summer. Reports from The Athletic have suggested that Chelsea want £70 million for him.

That is a huge price for someone who will be out of contract, as things stand, at the end of next season.

And Mount’s form this season has not justified such a price-tag. It has been a miserable campaign for Chelsea. But Mount has really not given the fans much to smile about. He has just three goals and two assists in the Premier League.

Liverpool will know that Chelsea are not in the strongest position. It is hard to imagine anyone going near £70 million. So if Mount will not sign a new deal, the Blues either need to drop their asking price or be prepared to possibly lose him on a free.