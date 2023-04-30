Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp names the Tottenham player he absolutely loves











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he absolutely loves Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Tottenham fell to a 4-3 defeat at Anfield today after they conceded three goals inside the opening 15 minutes of the game.

The Reds got off to a brilliant start and much like last weekend’s display at St James’ Park, Tottenham weren’t at the races to start with.

But Harry Kane got Spurs back in the game inside the first-half with a well-taken finish after some good work from Ivan Perisic down the left-hand side.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Heung-Min and Richarlison both got on the scoresheet, with the Brazilian scoring a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser.

Yet, Lucas Moura made a costly error just moments after Richarlison’s effort which ultimately cost Spurs a point.

And after what was a thrilling game at Anfield today, Jurgen Klopp spoke to Sky Sports and singled out Kane for praise.

Klopp praises ‘crazy’ Kane

Speaking in his post-match interview, Klopp praised Kane and admitted that he absolutely adores the Tottenham star.

But he wasn’t as complimentary towards the referee of today’s game in Paul Tierney.

“We have our history with Mr. Tierney,” the Liverpool boss said. “I really don’t know what this man has with us.

“They always say it’s nothing and it’s not true but it cannot be. I can’t understand it. I’m really not sure if it’s me because of how he looks at me.

“I really have no problem with no people and not him as well. He was ref when we played at Tottenham when Harry Kane didn’t get a red card.

“And Harry Kane I love this player, crazy, what a player. I don’t want him to get a red card but it was a red card in that game but it was Mr. Tierney and nobody asked him about it because in England they don’t have to clarify things.”

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Kane has been exceptional for Tottenham once again this season and after his effort today, he now has 25 Premier League goals.

His record in front of goal is even more impressive when you consider the fact that he’s been leading the line for a misfiring Tottenham side.

Despite his suggestions that Kane should have been sent off during the clash at Tottenham last season, it’s clear that Klopp is a huge admirer of the England captain.

The 29-year-old will undoubtedly dominate the headlines come the summer as his future at Tottenham remains unclear. But any potential new manager at Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of the club’s all-time top goalscorer.

