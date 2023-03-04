Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp delivers emphatic Arsenal verdict











Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has praised Arsenal for how they’ve been doing this season.

The Reds boss spoke about the Gunners and Manchester City at Friday’s pre-match press conference.

Arsenal and City have both been head and shoulders above the rest of the Premier League this season.

The Gunners currently sit top of the table on 60 points, five above the reigning champions.

Now, a third horse may be emerging, with Manchester United on 49 points and a game in hand.

The Red Devils will be up against Klopp’s Liverpool at Anfield this Sunday.

At present, Liverpool’s main task is to climb back into the top four.

The Reds are currently sixth in the table on 39 points from 24 games, six points below fourth-placed Spurs.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

‘They are flying’

Klopp, speaking to the Liverpool media team, was asked about United’s current form adds to their rivalry.

The Reds boss spoke about the rivalry and also touched upon Arsenal and City for their impressive form.

“When I saw now, and I don’t read a lot but when you see them from time to time, everything they are doing is great, fantastic,” began Klopp.

“I can imagine how annoying that was in the last few years when we were there and everybody was talking.

“‘Klopp is doing this and Klopp is doing that, wow, outstanding, and bringing in young players and doing this…’ It’s completely fine.

“They deserve it, they deserve where they are, they won the points, they played good football, like all the others as well.

“Arsenal, my God, they are flying and having results and playing really good football. I respect that a lot.

“Man City is Man City, playing good football and are there as well.

“This is not where we are this year but we were there the last few years so we want to go there again, 100 per cent.

“But apart from that, I couldn’t be lesser interested in what they are doing.

“I just respect what they do. Then we analyse it.”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The long game

Arteta is yet another fine case study in giving managers time and trusting the process.

For years, the Spaniard had to put up with near-constant flak as Arsenal continued to struggle.

Arteta also received criticism for several ruthless decisions he made which seemingly backfired.

One such example is getting rid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for free last January.

Arsenal missed out on the Champions League at the end of last season, leading to questions as to whether it was the right call.

But now, we see Arteta has been playing the long game, putting together a dressing room which is as talented as it is harmonious.

The rewards are already being reaped through great football, a young and superb squad, and title contention.