Liverpool are now keen on signing ‘majestic’ teenage centre-back

Liverpool spent the summer rebuilding their midfield, and now, their defence probably needs some attention.

Indeed, the Reds are lacking depth at the back at the moment, and, with all due respect, some of their best defenders are getting on a bit.

Joel Matip and Virgil van Dijk are well into their 30s now, and they can’t go on forever.

A younger alternative is needed, and, luckily, it sounds as though the Reds are on the case in that regard.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has named Lille’s Leny Yoro as a potential target for the Merseyside club, claiming that he’s a player they’ve been looking at for a little while now.

Photo by SEBASTIEN SALOM-GOMIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool looking at Yoro

Bailey shared what he knows about the young defender.

“Yeah, they like him a lot this guy, he’s a fabulous prospect, 17 years old at the heart of Lille’s defence. He’s got his chance because Tiago Djalo has suffered an ACL injury. That has helped Leny Yoro come into the team, 6ft 3, a majestic defender, likened to Varane when I’ve spoken to people abroad, it’s no surprise that Liverpool and United are both, they’ve been aware of this player for some time,” Bailey said.

Exciting option

This is certainly an exciting rumour.

Yoro looks like a top prospect. He’s already playing top-level football at the age of just 17, and we’ve seen in recent years just how good these young defenders from Ligue 1 can be.

William Saliba and Sven Botman quickly became two of the best defenders in the Premier League after transitioning from Ligue 1 football, and it sounds as though Yoro is cut from the same cloth.

Of course, at that age, Yoro may not be ready to play regularly for Liverpool, but with the right coaching and mentoring from some of the Reds’ senior defenders, he could be a star for the Anfield outfit in the coming years.

This is certainly one to keep an eye on in the coming months.