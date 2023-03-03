Liverpool are already internally discussing signing 'perfect' player, says pundit











Stan Collymore has shared what he has heard about the chances of Mason Mount going to Liverpool this summer.

Mount’s contract situation with Chelsea is at an impasse and the Blues are having a wretched season, sitting tenth under Graham Potter.

Liverpool have had a poor campaign too, but are doing slightly better and preparing to embark on a midfield rebuild when the transfer window opens.

Collymore told Caught Offside that Liverpool signing Mount is a real possibility, and the main barrier is whether the midfielder really wants to turn his back on the club where he came through the ranks.

Stan Collymore on Liverpool pursuit of Mason Mount

He said: “I’ve been told by two very reliable people, one of which being a person who knows Mason Mount personally, that his rumoured move to Liverpool this summer is very much on! It’s already being discussed within both clubs.

“There is a lot still to decide though, particularly at Chelsea but the fact they’re already talking about the possibility of letting Mount go says a lot.

“Mount, at the age of 24, to come in, he’s the perfect profile. His deal with Chelsea runs out in less than 18 months’ time, so if he’s determined he’s not going to sign a contract extension, Chelsea will have to sell him or they’ll lose him for free and his profile is too good to let that happen, so for Liverpool, he’s a genuinely attainable target.

“The only thing, in my opinion, that may prevent this deal from happening is the fact Mount is one of Chelsea’s own. They could prioritise ensuring he stays because it’s never a good look for a club to lose a player that’s been with them their whole career, from the youth academy upwards.”

Mount is an established Premier League player with experience of winning the Champions League and could be an England regular for the next ten years.

If Liverpool can get him, it would be good business and even moreso if they do not have to spend an absolute fortune to get the Chelsea man.

Jude Bellingham remains the ideal target but if Liverpool did get him and his England teammate, that would go a huge distance to rejuvenating their midfield.