Liverpool are actually interested in signing £152-a-week midfielder on loan for the season now

It has now been reported that Liverpool would prefer to pursue a loan deal for Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch this summer.

That’s according to 90min who shared that Manchester United are also interested in a loan proposal.

Photo by S. Mellar/FC Bayern via Getty Images

However, the information explains that whilst Bayern are still reluctant to let Gravenberch leave, they will push for a permanent deal if they agree to anything.

That might come as a blow to Jurgen Klopp’s side who do seem keen on adding one more midfielder.



Liverpool have already undergone a significant midfield reshuffle this summer and it seems they are keen to add one more body.

Bayern’s motive for preferring a sale to a loan is said to be because they will then want to reinvest those funds in a midfielder.

And Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel does have interest in Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips – a player Liverpool are now also linked with.

Quite the merry-go-round.

And although Liverpool would ideally secure a loan deal for Gravenberch to finish their summer’s business, it may not be an option.

As well as fighting for a loan move, it would seem that Liverpool also will have to out-do Manchester United.

Erik ten Hag previously gave Gravenberch his start in top level football and would surely have some pull in that regard.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

It is surprising that £152k-a-week Gravenberch hasn’t made more of an impression at Bayern thus far.

The reality of Bayern’s strong squad has meant the 21-year-old has mostly been limited to substitute appearances.

And whether that is something that would change at Liverpool on loan would be something for Gravenberch to consider.

New signings Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai looked nailed on starters when available and that only leaves one remaining spot.

Any new signing would then still be competing with all of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic.