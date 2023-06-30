Liverpool and Newcastle hold further talks over £34m midfielder

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United are all thought to have indicated that they will pay up for Gabri Veiga.

That is according to 90Min, who claim that Veiga is in increasing demand after excelling at Celta Vigo last season.

It’s stated that super-agent Jorge Mendes is in discussions with a number of clubs about Veiga leaving Celta.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United have all been contact and talks seem to have gone well.

All four clubs are thought to have communicated that they are willing to pay Veiga’s €40million (£34million) release clause – or even go above it.

Rather than pay the clause in one go, the Premier League quartet would be looking for a more expensive deal spread out in instalments.

A move to the Premier League may not be a foregone conclusion though with Marseille, Napoli, Real Madrid and Barcelona all keen.

Veiga, 21, ended the campaign with two goals against Barcelona to keep Celta in La Liga.

Veiga finished with 11 goals in 36 La Liga games, enjoying a breakout season to spark enormous interest.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Where could Gabri Veiga end up this summer?

The first club we would rule out from this race is Liverpool.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister in a big-money move and are closing in on signing Dominik Szoboszlai too.

Signing another forward-thinking midfielder just wouldn’t add up for Liverpool and it’s hard to see them spending on Veiga.

Newcastle would be a strong candidate, especially having seemingly backed away from the race for Szoboszlai and James Maddison this week.

Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Sandro Tonali is on his way to Tyneside but Veiga would give Eddie Howe a real goalscoring threat from midfield.

Chelsea do need to invest in midfielders with N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic already gone whilst Mason Mount is set to follow.

Veiga could be the kind of talent Chelsea want whilst Manchester City are looking to add in midfielder after losing Ilkay Gundogan.

We think Newcastle would make great sense for Veiga in terms of his first-team prospects and his development under Howe and a bid from the Magpies wouldn’t be a surprise now.