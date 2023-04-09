Liverpool and Manchester United both want to sign Ajax's Devyne Rensch











Liverpool are among the club looking into signing young Ajax defender Devyne Rensch, who has been impressing in the Eredivisie.

Rensch is one of the new rising stars in the Dutch game and has been catching the eye over the course of more than 12 months now in Amsterdam.

And according to Dean Jones at GiveMeSport, Liverpool could look to sign the 19-year-old full-back this summer.

Competition

GMS claims that Liverpool could move for Rensch as they seek to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a kick up the backside and get the best from him again.

While Rensch wouldn’t be considered a replacement immediately, GMS claims that Liverpool hope his signing would influence Trent into finding his very best form once more.

Rensch has earned high praise while with Ajax, notably from current Man United manager Erik ten Hag.

“He has great vision, athleticism and technique, so he has a number of attributes to have an amazing career. I’m proud that he is making these steps at such a young age, although he has to stay humble,” Ten Hag said.

Rensch is capable of playing in the middle of the defence as well as at full-back if needed. Manchester United are also thought to be keen on signing the youngster.

TBR’s View: Liverpool right to look for Trent competition

There is no doubting we haven’t seen the best of Trent Alexander-Arnold this season at Liverpool. And one of the problems might be that he is too comfortable.

The signing of a hungry young player like Devyne Rensch could well be a masterstroke by the Reds.

A fully fit and firing Trent is one of the best right-backs in the world. For Liverpool to get back challenging, they need that that version of Trent back and playing well.



