Liverpool and Everton ready to battle for teenager compared to Xabi Alonso

Liverpool are among a cluster of teams who are keen on signing Schalke midfielder Assan Ouédraogo in the coming windows.

Ouédraogo, still only 17, is emerging as one of the brightest prospects in Europe and a number of teams are thought to be keen on him, including Liverpool.

According to Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are looking at Ouédraogo, with Jurgen Klopp monitoring the youngster.

Liverpool want to sign Assan Ouédraogo

Taking to X (Twitter) tonight, Plettenberg confirmed that a number of English sides are looking at signing Ouedraogo.

Along with Liverpool, Everton and Brighton are in the mix to sign the teenager.

According to Bundesliga.com, Ouedraogo is a player who plays in a similar style to Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso. Certainly, Reds fans would take a player in that form.

Another bright talent

There are so many young talents emerging in Europe at the moment that it’s little surprise to see big clubs like Liverpool putting themselves in the frame to sign them.

Clearly, Ouédraogo is another massive talent emerging from the German league and it’s little wonder there is interest in him already.

One thing to note here is that Brighton are in there as well with interest. And if their recent record is anything to go by in the market, then Ouédraogo could well be a star in the making.

Liverpool need to be the club who players like Ouédraogo pick. And if they can perhaps get in early on this one, then they might well be ahead of the game.