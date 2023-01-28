Liverpool and Everton made an offer for 'fantastic' Premier League striker











Liverpool, Everton and Aston Villa all tried to sign Evan Ferguson before he joined Brighton in January 2021.

That is according to the Times, who have done a profile on the teenage striker who is taking the Premier League by storm right now.

Brighton’s Irish scout Leroy McCourt recommended him to the Seagulls and he made the move from Republic of Irish side Bohemians.

Ferguson has been hailed as ‘fantastic‘ by Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi, who has given him his chance to shine in the top flight.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Liverpool, Everton and Villa wanted Ferguson

“I’m happy for Evan, he played a fantastic game (against Everton earlier this month)”, he said.

“He has big potential and I think he can help us in the second part of the season. With Danny Welbeck, he can be very important as our strikers.

“Evan could become a great striker because he has all the qualities, both physical and technical. It was a mature performance by Evan.”

Ferguson has three goals in his last four Premier League games, against Arsenal, Everton and Leicester.

In the one he didn’t score in, against Liverpool, he still grabbed an assist and showed Jurgen Klopp’s men what they were missing.

Now he has another chance to net against them this weekend in the FA Cup fourth round, as the Reds continue the defence of their crown.