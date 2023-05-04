‘Little bit of interest’: Arsenal toying with the idea of signing ‘incredible’ player this summer – journalist











Arsenal still hold a little bit of interest in Moises Caicedo heading into the summer transfer window according to Football.London’s Kaya Kaynak.

The journalist was speaking about Arsenal’s midfield conundrum heading into the summer transfer window, and he said on The View From The Clock End Podcast that while the Gunners continue to have a slight interest in Caicedo, their desire to sign him has waned since January.

Of course, in the January transfer window the Gunners made multiple bids for the Ecuadorian, but it sounds as though they’ve gone off the idea of signing him slightly after being knocked back.

Indeed, according to Kaynak there’s now just a little bit of interest from Arsenal in the 21-year-old.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Arsenal toying with signing Caicedo

Kaynak shared what he knows about Arsenal and the ‘incredible‘ midfielder.

“It’s interesting, Xhaka they’ve not signed a new deal with him yet. Jorginho is in a similar position and Arsenal have Thomas Partey in the deep midfield role, so maybe that’s what Arsenal are trying to do with this Declan Rice deal. Obviously Caicedo is a player they continue to have a little bit of an interest in, not as much as in January, but you look at that and think they’re looking to evolve the deeper position,” Kaynak said.

Maybe better options

As good as Moises Caicedo is, we can’t help but feel that there may be better options out there for Arsenal at this point.

Brighton want silly money for the South American, and at that point, you have to start to look elsewhere.

As Brighton’s initial deal to sign Caicedo showed, there are bargains to be had elsewhere, and the Gunners may want to try to unearth the next gem rather than paying huge sums for the proven product.

Arsenal may have a little bit of interest in Caicedo, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if that interest continued to wane.

Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Show all