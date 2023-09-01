For all of the signings West Ham have made so far this summer, the best addition of the window could well be Tim Steidten.

The Hammers’ new globe-trotting technical director has brought a real modern flavour to the London Stadium.

He’s scouring the market in a way David Moyes never would, and it’s largely thought that he was behind the signing of Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

The German has recently been in Brazil to negotiate a deal for Yuri Alberto, but, according to Kieran Gill, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, Steidten has come back from Brazil without his man.

However, all may not be lost, according to Gill, Steidten could now be ready to jet off to Paris to pursue a deal for Hugo Ekitike.

Paris next

Gill shared what he knows about Steidten.

“A little bit of breaking news. I was at the training ground where I spoke to Moyes, but while I was there I spoke to a couple of contacts and had a chat with them. I asked them how Tim was getting on in Brazil, that being Tim Steidten, West Ham’s technical director, he flew to Brazil on Monday for talks with Corinthians about their striker, Yuri Alberto, and they said Tim is back, he’s flown back empty-handed, Tim has loved pictures on private jets with the players they’ve signed but not this time,” Gill said.

“West Ham want a striker, they’ve been linked to a couple in Brazil, but his next destination may be Paris, because they really like PSG’s Hugo Ekitike and they also like Sevilla’s Youssouf En-Nesyri.”

Get one

If West Ham can sign either Ekitike or En-Nesyri before the deadline then it has to be classified as a job well done from Tim Steidten.

Indeed, these two are both high-quality attackers who’ve done it at the top level, and their age profile suggests that they could be genuine long-term solutions for the Hammers.

West Ham could be about to get the striker they’ve needed for so very long.