Journalist Alasdair Gold has suggested that Joe Rodon is actually attracting a bit of interest from the Premier League amid doubts over his Tottenham Hotspur future.

Gold was speaking on his YouTube channel about what the future may hold for some of those who are returning to Hotspur Way after spending the season out on loan.

Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Joe Rodon spent the year in France with Rennes. It proved to be a mixed spell in Ligue 1, with the Welshman only making two appearances in the top-flight from mid-February.

Rodon attracting Premier League interest ahead of Tottenham return

Unfortunately, it does appear that Rodon’s time at Tottenham is yet to really get going nearly three years after his £15 million move. And given that he turns 26 later this year, it would not be all that surprising if the centre-back was keen to leave in the coming months.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Interestingly, Gold has hinted that Rodon may be offered the chance to move elsewhere in the Premier League this summer.

“Joe Rodon, again, if I’m Joe Rodon, I probably look for regular first-team football now,” he told his YouTube channel. “I think there’s a little bit of an interest in him around the Premier League and in France as well, and I think across the continent there’ll be a few clubs looking at Joe Rodon.”

Of course, it is hard to predict what the future holds for a number of Tottenham players. Ange Postecoglou has now come in. And you would think that he would like to assess all of the players available to him first.

Tottenham surely need to make changes at centre-back this summer. Fans will obviously hope that new signings come in to strengthen that position.

But Postecoglou is someone who knows exactly what he wants from his side. And that opens the door for a few surprises along the way as some prove to be better-equipped to play Ange-ball than some would perhaps expect.

With that, it would be premature to write Rodon off entirely.

But there is no question that it is going to be tough for the Wales international to force his way back into the fold.