‘Little bit better’: Pundit says Arsenal have a 22-year-old attacker who’s more talented than Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli are one of the best double-acts in the Premier League these days, but as with any footballing duo, there’s some internal competition between the pair.

It’s widely stated that Saka is the jewel in the Arsenal crown right now and he is seen as probably the most promising player at the club.

However, speaking on ESPN, Janusz Michallik has stated that he actually thinks that Martinelli is the more talented player of the two, claiming that he thinks that the Brazilian may well have a higher ceiling than his left-footed counter-part.

Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Martinelli ahead of Saka

Michallik gave his verdict on the two Arsenal youngsters.

“This is similar to Musiala and Bellingham, I actually think in terms of ceiling for me, Martinelli is a little bit better. This is a preference, I’m not trying to say Saka is not as good, but I just like what Martinelli offers a little bit more. Saka, watching him week-in, week-out is absolutely incredible. He does have that attitude in how he treats the game, he always trains, even on days off, and he wants to be that special player that he already is,” Michallik said.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Doesn’t matter

Whether you prefer Saka or Martinelli is a matter of personal preference, but, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter.

What truly matters is that both players are shining for Arsenal, and as long as they’re both pulling in the same direction, the Gunners will be successful.

Arsenal are incredibly lucky to have two of the best young wingers in the world on their books, and perhaps this competition between the pair to be the best will drive both players on to hit heights that they wouldn’t otherwise reach.