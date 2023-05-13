‘Listen’: Pundit says 41-year-old manager just isn’t right for Tottenham, he’s not done enough











Xabi Alonso is not the right man for Tottenham according to Steve Nicol.

The Bayer Leverkusen boss has been strongly linked with a move to Spurs over the past few weeks, but according to Nicol, the Spaniard still has loads to prove before he gets this kind of job.

Speaking on ESPN, the pundit stated that he doesn’t believe that Alonso has enough experience under his belt to manage a club this size of Tottenham Hotspur.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Alonso not the man for Spurs

Nicol gave his verdict on Alonso.

“Who do I like? Listen, Xabi Alonso is getting a lot of good things said about him right now, but does he really have enough experience to take over a club the size of Tottenham?” Nicol asked.

He has a point

While Alonso may well be the next big thing in football management, Nicol does have a point here.

The Spaniard has only been a senior gaffer for eight months. That’s no time at all in terms of a managerial career.

Let’s not be blinded by his style of play and charisma, the reality is that this is a manager who is barely proven at the top level, and it would be a massive gamble for Tottenham Hotspur to go and appoint someone who hasn’t even managed one full season.

There are plenty of more tried and tested options out there for Spurs right now, and at a time when there is so much uncertainty surrounding the club, Daniel Levy needs to go and hire someone who will immediately inspire confidence within the squad rather than someone with a managerial CV shorter than a shopping list.

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

