Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has named Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus as the best player he has played against in the Premier League.

The Argentine was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta wanted him before he turned to Oleksandr Zinchenko, but Manchester United snapped him up in the end.

Martinez has been up there with the best central defenders in the Premier League this season.

Lisandro Martinez says Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is the best player he has played against

Arsenal are flying in the Premier League and Gabriel Jesus is one of the biggest reasons why.

Yes, the Brazilian hasn’t played for the Gunners since November, but his arrival last summer completely changed the mentality of this Arsenal side.

He hit the ground running at the start of the season as well, scoring five goals and providing three assists in his first nine league games for the club.

Martinez has come up against a number of top players in the Premier League this season, but in an interview with The Telegraph, the Argentine World Cup winner named Jesus as the best he has faced since joining Manchester United.

That should tell you how good a player Jesus really is.

The Brazilian will be back soon

Football London reported earlier this week that Jesus is due to return to action in March. Mikel Arteta also provided a positive update on the 25-year-old in his press conference yesterday.

“He’s progressing really well. He’s doing more and more on the field and he’s not reacting [negatively], so that’s really positive,” Arteta said, as per Arsenal.com.

“We want to have him as quickly as possible but also respect the timeframe we got from the doctor and the specialists. He’s really pushing the boundaries right now.”

Jesus is not far away now and that is a massive boost for Arsenal as the title race heats up.

