Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in appointing Luis Enrique as their next manager, and Lionel Messi – a man who has played under him – has already delivered his verdict.

Spurs are all set to part ways with Antonio Conte this week. The Italian’s harsh words following his side’s 3-3 draw against Southampton on Saturday have not gone down well, and he is expected to be shown the door very soon.

Tottenham have been linked with a whole host of managers since, and Enrique, who won nine trophies with Messi during his time at Barcelona, would be a great option.

Lionel Messi has explained the difference between Pep Guardiola and Tottenham manager target Luis Enrique

Pep Guardiola‘s Barcelona are still arguably the greatest side ever in the modern era.

The Catalans won absolutely everything back then, with Messi smashing almost every record available. Nobody has managed to replicate Guardiola’s success at Camp Nou yet, but Enrique did a remarkable job during his three years there.

The now-52-year-old managed 181 games in all competitions and averaged 2.41 points per game. His side played some amazing football and scored a staggering 519 goals in that period.

Messi, who absolutely loves Guardiola, was once asked how it was to play under Enrique. He revealed that there aren’t too many differences between the two Spaniards, but the latter’s style of football is slightly more aggressive than that of the current Manchester City boss.

The Argentine superstar told The Sun in 2016: “The system of Barcelona is something that everyone knows. I can say we are one of the few clubs that have it, but each boss has different things and applies them as he sees fit.

“We have not noticed massive changes but, yes, some — in that with Luis maybe now we are a bit more aggressive when we attack at speed, whilst with Pep we used counter-attacks less.”

TBR View:

After years of watching terrible football, Tottenham fans could do with a manager who likes to attack.

Jose Mourinho’s style of play was boring, Nuno Espirito Santo did not do much, and Antonio Conte’s philosophy occasionally put people to sleep.

If Tottenham can get a manager like Enrique, who almost always plays beautiful, possession-based football, fans will surely get behind the team very quickly.

However, whether the Spaniard would be interested in the Spurs job at this point remains to be seen.

