Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing Harry Kane’s Tottenham future and the chance of him staying in north London.

According to Bailey, there’s a good chance that Kane will sign a new contract at Tottenham.

Indeed, despite the clear unrest at Spurs right now, Bailey is led to believe that Kane is quite happy with what’s going behind the scenes.

Apparently, Spurs are keeping Kane well-informed on managerial situation as they gear up for the exit of Antonio Conte, and Kane really appreciates the fact he’s being valued by the club in this sort of way.

Kane likes Spurs’ communication

Bailey shared what he knows about Kane.

“Increasingly speaking to people in and around Tottenham he might not to be fair. Tottenham have not given up on him by any stretch of the imagination,” Bailey said.

“Tottenham are bringing him into conversations about the future of the club, in terms of the manager, what’s going to happen there. He’s keeping them informed and wants him to feel part of it. Kane appreciates that and likes it.”

“It wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest if Kane likes who comes in as new manager.

We know Conte is going to leave now, it’s just a matter of when he leaves rather than if, but I think if Kane likes who comes in, I think he might very well sign a new contract.

Levy does not want to deal with Manchester United, that is quite clear.”

Won’t get that elsewhere

Harry Kane really appreciates how Spurs value him so highly, and the reality is that he’s not going to get that anywhere else.

At Spurs, he has an almost infinite amount of credit in the bank and he’s seen as one of the most important figures at the club. If he moved, he’d be starting from scratch and dealing with a manager, boardroom and chairman who don’t owe him anything.

Of course, on the pitch there are bound to be frustrations for Kane, but behind the scenes, he’s treated like a king by an owner who knows how important he is, while he also has the backing of a fanbase who absolutely adore him too.

The reality is that while Spurs may not be the best team for Kane in terms of winning trophies, if he wants to be at a club that will put him at the heart of their decision-making process, Tottenham is the only team for him.

