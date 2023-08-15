Tottenham Hotspur are expected to push forward with their talks for KAA Gent striker Gift Orban this week as they look to finish a deal.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri who shared the update on X.

Tavolieri shared that the club will sell just one of their strikers in this window and it is most likely to be Gift Orban.

The journalist stated that discussions are ongoing and they are expected to accelerate this week.

Tavolieri said: “La Gantoise will not sell Hugo Cuypers AND Gift Orban during the same transfer window.

“In view of the ongoing discussions with Tottenham – which will further accelerate this week – the most likely departure is that of the Nigerian striker.”

Tottenham’s interest in Gent’s Gift Orban is very well known at this point and fans may be pleased to hear the move is gathering pace.

Orban has had a quite sensational rise in the past few seasons.

Arriving in Norway in 2022, Orban quickly impressed when helping his side earn promotion back to the top tier.

And since moving to Belgium’s Gent in January of this year, the forward has kept up quite a remarkable scoring record.

The prospect of Richarlison and Orban competing for the Spurs striker spot could be quite appealing to fans.

Tottenham are clearly in need of a striker to support and compete with the Brazilian, and talks with Gent’s Orban are very encouraging.

Ange Postecoglou has an excellent record working with young players and helping them fulfill their potential.

And at 21-years-old, ‘incredible’ Gift Orban could excel under his management.

There’s a balancing act to be performed in the rest of this window for Spurs.

They of course want to reinforce their squad and bolster their striking options, but they also need to show faith in their existing players.

The likes of Richarlison are unlikely to react too well to being replaced by a superstar signing.