Kevin Campbell has said that he thinks Tottenham will go after Julian Nagelsmann now.

Speaking on the BBC Radio Five Football Daily Podcast, Campbell gave his verdict on the Tottenham managerial search and he says that he expects Nagelsmann to be the club’s top target.

Indeed, Campbell says that while people are calling for Mauricio Pochettino to return, he thinks that Daniel Levy will want a change in the dugout, and he’s tipped Nagelsmann to be the manager that Spurs ultimately go after.

Spurs will target Nagelsmann

Campbell spoke about the managerial situation at Tottenham.

“Daniel Levy, I think he knows what he wants to do, I think he knows he wants a change,” Campbell said.

“People are calling for Pochettino to come back, I’m not a great proponent of going backwards, I think that Nagelsmann is the likely target, but it’s going to take some time.”

Can they get him?

Tottenham targeting Nagelsmann wouldn’t be much of a surprise at all, but the question is, can they get him?



The German is a manager with incredibly high standards, and with the Real Madrid and PSG jobs potentially available this summer, we can’t help but wonder if the ex-Bayern boss will head to one of those European giants rather than Tottenham.

If he did, who could blame him? Tottenham are, with all due respect, and absolute mess right now and any manager worth their salt would be right to think twice before moving to north London.

Nagelsmann may well be targeted, but whether or not he comes to Tottenham is another matter entirely.

