‘Like prime R9’: Darren Bent compares Arsenal star to Brazilian Ronaldo

TalkSPORT pundit Darren Bent has compared Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus to Brazil legend Ronaldo Nazario.

The Gunners battered PSV Eindhoven in their first Champions League game in six years on Wednesday. They were fantastic, and Jesus was one of the stars of the show.

Bent was blown away by the Brazilian.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Darren Bent compares Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus to prime R9

Gabriel Jesus looked absolutely fantastic when Arsenal hosted PSV this week.

The Brazilian missed the start of the season due to a knee injury, but he has now scored two goals in two games on his return – first against Manchester United and the latest on Wednesday against Peter Bosz’s PSV side.

There was one moment in the game when Jesus picked the ball up at the edge of the box, faked a shot with his left foot that completely deceived the defender, and the Brazilian then struck a fierce shot with his right.

It looked destined to hit the back of the net, but Walter Benitez pulled off a fine save to deny him. Bent claimed on talkSPORT that Gabriel Jesus’ move reminded him of the great Ronaldo.

He said: “Gabriel Jesus did this thing on the edge of the box where he chopped the defender, little step over, shifted it and bent it in, but the keeper saved it. I was like ‘Oooh he looked like prime R9!”

Host Andy Goldstein, who was baffled, claimed: “Sorry, who looked like a prime R9? Jesus? You are desperate for success, aren’t you?”

TBR View:

We don’t know if Jesus’ move was as good as what Ronaldo used to do all those years ago, but it was a fantastic bit of skill.

Arsenal have won four and drawn one of their first five games this season. That is a very good start, but it has to be said that they haven’t been at their best.

However, in that first half against PSV, they played some incredible football, and Jesus, who started his first game of the season, was in the thick of things.

Arsenal take on Tottenham next and Jesus is a strong candidate to start that game. If he plays like he did on Wednesday, he will cause Spurs’ defenders a lot of problems.