‘Like him for Tottenham’: Pundit says 27-year-old Arsenal target would actually be ideal for Spurs

Simon Jordan has suggested that he thinks Ivan Toney would be a great signing for Tottenham as he expects the striker to leave Brentford in one of the coming windows.

Jordan was speaking on talkSPORT as speculation surrounding the 27-year-old has started up already ahead of the January transfer window.

Ivan Toney has not kicked a ball for the Bees this season. And yet, the interest in him appears to be building, with The Times reporting that Arsenal and Chelsea are eyeing a move for the England international in January.

The report notes that Brentford want £80 million for Toney. But he is approaching the final 18 months of his contract at the Gtech Community Stadium. So that asking price certainly seems hefty, and may price some of his admirers out of the market.

Simon Jordan backs Ivan Toney for Tottenham

Simon Jordan however, believes that Toney is destined to leave Brentford in the near future. And he suggested that a move to Ange Postecoglou’s men may be a great option for the striker.

“The bottom line is he’s changed agents to have a move. There’s an expectation of a move. He’s going to move,” he told talkSPORT.

“I quite like him for Tottenham. I think he’d be a signing for Tottenham. It begs the question of what would happen with Richarlison in that respect.”

Tottenham may well be in the market for another striker in January or next summer. They signed Brennan Johnson on deadline day. But they did not land a clear replacement for Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich.

Perhaps they are not looking for a direct replacement. Some have suggested that Postecoglou’s style fits better in a Spurs side that does not include Kane.

It is hard to imagine anyone paying £80 million for Toney due to his time out of the game, as well as his contract situation.

But if Brentford are open to a compromise, there is surely going to be plenty of interest in him in January. There is not a number of world-class strikers around right now.

And with that, a team like Tottenham probably cannot be ruled out of the race to sign Toney – which is set to heat up in the coming weeks.