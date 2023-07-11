‘Like him a lot’: Arsenal are really interested in ‘spectacular’ 23-year-old Emery wants at Villa – journalist

Journalist Graeme Bailey has suggested that Arsenal are continuing to monitor Ferran Torres with Barcelona keen to move the forward on during the summer transfer window.

Bailey was speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast as he also suggested that Unai Emery would like to take the Spaniard to Aston Villa on a permanent deal.

Barcelona would reportedly like to sell Ferran Torres this summer. The 23-year-old has been an underwhelming signing for the Catalan giants. He only scored four goals for Xavi’s side in La Liga last season.

Photo by Hiroki Watanabe/Getty Images

It will surprise some that he has struggled at Camp Nou. He previously looked an exciting talent with Manchester City. And he left having scored 16 goals in 43 games for the Cityzens.

Arsenal monitoring Ferran Torres

That may explain why there is plenty of interest in the forward from the Premier League. In fact, Bailey suggested that Mikel Arteta would be very keen to be reunited with Torres having worked with him at Eastlands.

Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

“Torres is the odd man out. He really isn’t fitting in there. And there is interest in England. Arsenal are keeping a watching brief. They like him a lot. We know Mikel Arteta worked with him at [Manchester] City,” he told Talking Transfers.

“Newcastle like him. But Villa are the interesting ones, they’d take him on a permanent deal if they could. But the major sticking point here, Torres does not want to leave Barcelona. He’s just saying no. He’s simply just not having it.”

Arsenal are surely going to look to strengthen their attacking options further before the window shuts. Obviously, their priorities have been elsewhere in the early stages of the summer.

The Gunners do have Reiss Nelson knocking on the door. The youngster was very bright when he got game-time in the latter stages of last season.

But the demands of the campaign certainly took their toll on Bukayo Saka. The England international started to look jaded towards the business end. And it is surely fair to say that he was not able to have anything like the same impact as he had had in the first-half of the season.

Arsenal are going to be back in the Champions League next year. And expectations are now much higher. So signing someone to rival Saka seems imperative.

Torres is a ‘spectacular‘ talent. So it would be a statement to sign him. But clearly, there is work to be done before anyone convinces the player to leave Barca this summer.