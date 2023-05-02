'Like Cesc': Spurs now reportedly want 'special' 23-year-old who amazed Danny Murphy











Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Morgan Gibbs-White ahead of the transfer window as Spurs gear up for another hugely important summer.

That was according to a report from the Daily Mail this week, with Tottenham eyeing a number of established Premier League players after a miserable campaign in North London.

Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Morgan Gibbs-White has been a shining light in a tough first year back in the Premier League for Nottingham Forest. He has certainly gone some way to justify Steve Cooper’s side’s decision to spend £42.5 million on him in the summer.

Tottenham target Gibbs-White labelled special by Danny Murphy

Of course, Gibbs-White has been considered a top talent for a very long time. In fact, Tottenham fans will take encouragement from what Danny Murphy said about the midfielder back in 2018 when he was looking to make the grade at Wolves.

Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“He’s going to be special. I can’t help but get excited about him,” he said, as reported by the Daily Mirror.

“He’s got the lot – he’s quick, a great passer of the ball. For someone so young, you can see he has confidence matched with a work ethic.

“He glides past people so effortlessly. Against Tottenham when I first saw him, he was passing the ball in the middle of the park like Cesc [Fabregas].

“He’s got that talent, he can dribble. He’s strong for a slight lad. His awareness as well and he rarely makes a mistake.”

It will be interesting to see what kind of money Forest want if they are open to selling Gibbs-White this summer. Much will surely depend on which division they find themselves in next year.

But he is someone who has scored four goals and provided six assists in the Premier League this season. He is well on his way to realising the potential Murphy spoke about more than four years ago.

At 23, he would be a really exciting signing for Tottenham.

His ceiling looks to be extremely high. And that may be exactly what Spurs need after a season in which their midfield has offered nowhere near enough going forward.

Certainly, Tottenham fans would now be forgiven for keeping a close eye on how Forest fare in the final weeks of the season.