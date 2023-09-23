Liverpool have one of the fittest squads in the Premier League.

The Merseyside club play in such a tenacious fashion that every single player in the squad has to be in incredible shape, and one player who embodies that more than anyone else is Mohamed Salah.

Every single time you see clips of Salah in training, you can’t help but be blown away by the Egyptian’s physical fitness. He’s one of the strongest and most energetic players we’ve ever seen, even at the age of 31.

Speaking to The Mirror, Emile Heskey has been discussing Salah’s fitness and his age, and he compared the winger to Bruce Lee, claiming that he has the body of a 23-year-old, despite being 31.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah in ridiculous shape

Heskey gave his verdict on Salah.

“It is tough. They will play a lot of games, they’re young lads anyway barring Salah who is like Bruce Lee anyway. If you did all of the tests you’d probably say he has the body of a 23-year-old anyway. They just have to understand they’re going to play the games,” Heskey said.

Photo by Naomi Baker – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Years ahead of him

At the age of 31, it would be fair to worry that Salah’s powers may soon begin to wane, but, as Heskey says, the winger looks as fit as any player in world football, and we can’t imagine that changing overnight.

Salah is a perfectionist, he trains as hard as anyone and that won’t change anytime soon.

The 31-year-old is still at the peak of his powers, and it may be some time before we see his standards start to slip.

Salah still has years ahead of him at the very top level.