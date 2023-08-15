‘Like a Rolls-Royce’: Pundit absolutely amazed by 22-year-old Liverpool player’s display at Chelsea

Craig Burley has claimed that Dominik Szoboszlai looked like a Rolls-Royce for Liverpool on his Premier League debut in the draw with Chelsea at the weekend.

Burley was speaking on ESPN following the Hungarian’s competitive bow for the Reds, as Jurgen Klopp’s men earned a point from their trip to Stamford Bridge.

Of course, much of the talk following the game centred around the Reds’ need for a new holding midfielder. And you would imagine that that will indeed be a priority for Liverpool in the final couple of weeks in the transfer window.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

But it is easy to forget just how good Liverpool were in the early stages of the game. Alexis Mac Allister played an important role in Luis Diaz’s goal. And Dominik Szoboszlai was so influential as the Reds pushed Mauricio Pochettino’s men back.

Burley lauds Szoboszlai after Liverpool debut

The 22-year-old whetted the appetite for what is to come from him at Anfield. And Burley suggested that he showed that he is going to have absolutely no issue adapting to playing in England.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

“Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, quality. Just quality. One a World Cup winner, the other the Hungarian captain, obviously very experienced at Leipzig. That’s not an easy game as your first game,” he told ESPN.

“Mac Allister, different scenario, because he’s played in England, he’s used to all that. But for Szoboszlai coming into a new league and new team, first competitive game away at Stamford Bridge, it’s not an easy sell. And in the first-half, he was like a Rolls-Royce. The Premier League for him is not going to be a problem whatsoever.”

The balance is off in the current Liverpool squad. But the potential is clear if they make the right signings in the final stages of the window.

Certainly, they have put together a world-class forward line. It is one which in the years to come could emulate the success Mo Salah enjoyed alongside Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

If they stay lucky with injuries, Liverpool could be one massive signing away from an amazing year. There is no question that they have made two outstanding signings in the middle of the park with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai.

And Burley clearly thinks that signing Szoboszlai in particular is going to prove to be a masterstroke.