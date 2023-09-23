Liverpool have gotten off to a great start in the Premier League this season.

The Reds are unbeaten after five games so far this term, and while the performances haven’t necessarily been incredible, the Reds have had a real cutting edge in the attack.

Indeed, the Merseyside club have been scoring for fun as of late, and one player who has contributed massively to the Liverpool attack is Luis Diaz.

After struggling with injury last season, Diaz has come back with a point to prove, and, according to Clinton Morrison, speaking on Premier League Productions, the winger looks like a new signing at Anfield this season after missing large periods of last term.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Like a new signing

Morrison was full of praise for Diaz.

“The one thing I know in that game is that Diaz came off the bench and he changed the game. Him and Nunez, but in particular Diaz. Diaz has been like a new signing for Liverpool with the injury he had last season, and outstanding player, a top, top player,” Morrison said.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Been brilliant

Morrison is spot on, Diaz has been like a new signing at Liverpool this term, and his return to prominence has certainly injected a new life into this side.

The winger is, quite simply, a brilliant player. He can create something out of nothing on that left wing, and he’s impossible to deal with when he’s in full flow.

Of course, staying fit this term is the name of the game for the Colombian, but, if he can manage that, he could well end up being one of the players of the season in the Premier League.

Diaz has certainly injected a new life into this Liverpool side.