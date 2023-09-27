Lijnders hints ‘world-class’ Liverpool talent with no PL outings this season will start tonight

Liverpool will be playing Leicester in the Carabao Cup tonight and Pepijn Lijnders has hinted that Caoimhin Kelleher could start.

The Liverpool goalkeeper has been very happy to bide his time on the bench and be cover to top player Alisson.

He has played 22 times for Liverpool and has made ten clean sheets over four years at the club. This is few appearances in four years but the 24 year-old is clearly happy.

Now, it looks like he could be getting another opportunity in the starting lineup, typically like he has done, in a cup game.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Pepijn Lijnders on Kelleher

When it comes to opportunities for players who do not start consistently, they need to take their chances. Lijnders was full of praise for Kelleher in his press conference ahead of the match.

Speaking about Kelleher, Lijnders said: “For me he could play in any PL team, he’s a world class keeper. He needs game time. It was good that he stayed with us. We want two top ones in each position.”

This is no doubt very high praise from the Liverpool assistant manager about the goalkeeper and it will no doubt give him a huge boost ahead of the match.

If he starts, it will no doubt be great for him and against a side in the division below it feels like a perfect opportunity to do so.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The 24 year-old, who has made 10 appearances for his country Ireland clearly has some quality and he is still at a young age for a goalkeeper.

With Alisson 30 years-old, Kelleher is no doubt hopefully waiting in the wings to see if he can become the potential successor for the Brazilian.