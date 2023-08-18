Ligue 1 club now keen on signing ‘magnificent’ Tottenham player

Tottenha midfielder Tanguy Ndombele looks like being a wanted man this summer and now has interest from Ligue 1 again.

Ndombele has spent the last few seasons out on loan with both Lyon and Napoli. He played a big role last season in helping the Italian side win Serie A.

There was a thought he might finally turn things around under Ange Postecoglou at Spurs, but poor time keeping and a bad attitude have seen Postecoglou want rid of the Frenchman.

And now, according to Sky Sports, Ligue 1 table toppers Rennes could offer Ndombele an escape route.

Sky reports how Rennes manager Bruno Genesio was the manager of Ndombele at Lyon before and now at Rennes, he is keen on a reunion with the midfielder.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham know they need to move players on in the coming weeks. Indeed, Postecoglou admitted as much in his presser today, and Ndombele is a player they’ll see as easy to move.

Spurs will know they face making a huge loss on the Frenchman. The club forked out more than £50m to buy the ‘magnificent‘ Ndombele but he has simply never worked out.

Ndombele needs to move on for good

Tottenham just have to cut their losses now when it comes to Tanguy Ndombele. He’s had countless managers and different chances to turn it around and it’s led to the same thing every time.

Ndombele’s best move now would be to go back to France, settle somewhere, and play football.

Clearly, Genesio is a manager who knows Ndombele well already and at this stage of his career, it might be what he needs.

For Tottenham, this signing has just been a disaster really. They spent huge money and have near no reward. But ultimately, there comes a time to just bite the bullet and move on and it looks like that time has now come.