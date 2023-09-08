Levi Colwill wowed by £80m striker Arsenal reportedly want to sign

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Ivan Toney in recent months.

And even though the English transfer window has shut, the Gunners remain linked with the Brentford ace.

Sami Mokbel, speaking on The Mail’s Transfer Deadline Livestream, claimed Toney is on the Arsenal radar.

Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

“I… understand those overtures over a possible deal next summer have already taken place,” he said.

“Ivan Toney is certainly on Arsenal’s radar.”

It’s not surprising to hear that the Gunners are reportedly eyeing the 27-year-old.

Toney has enjoyed a spectacular career trajectory at the highest level over the past few years.

He has 68 goals and 21 assists for Brentford since joining them in September 2020.

Last season, Toney bagged 20 goals and four assists in 33 Premier League games for the Bees.

The player is currently unavailable for selection. In May, he was banned from football for eight months.

This was in wake of a guilty verdict in relation to 232 betting breaches, as per Sky Sports.

‘I had to give myself a little chat’

Now, Levi Colwill has admitted that Toney is the most difficult opponent he has faced so far.

The Chelsea defender admits he walked away from last season’s battle against Toney feeling like he had a lot to learn.

“Was there a moment when you were really given a lesson?”, Colwill was asked, as quoted by The Express.

“Yeah, I think Ivan Toney last season,” he responded.

“I was playing decent football last season and I came up against him and it was a lot different and I had to learn from it quickly.

“I had to give myself a little chat and say, ‘You’ve got something to prove now.’”

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The Times reported last month that both Arsenal and Spurs are interested in signing Toney.

Brentford, however, will apparently demand £80million to let him go.

That’s a lot of money, but obviously the Bees will want to display a hardball stance over their biggest asset.