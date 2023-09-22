The north London derby is on Sunday, and all week we’ve been hearing pundits discuss who would get into a combined XI of Tottenham and Arsenal players.

The two north London clubs have tons of talent at their disposal at the moment, and it’s hard to call who gets into a combined team, particularly at full-back.

Both Destiny Udogie and Oleksandr Zinchenko are fantastic down the left, while Pedro Porro and Ben White are serious contenders down the right.

However, speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football Podcast, Tim Sherwood ruled one player completely out of this conversation – Emerson Royal.

Sherwood stated that while White and Porro both have fair shouts to get in at right-back, there’s no way that Emerson Royal would get into the Arsenal team.

Emerson would get nowhere near Arsenal

Sherwood spoke about which right-backs would get into this team and the £26m man.

“Pedro Porro, Emerson Royal or Ben White. Porro is good going forwards. It’s not Emerson Royal, let’s rule him out, so it’s Porro or White. I would say Ben White because he can shift over to centre-back,” Sherwood said.

Fourth choice

Not only would Emerson Royal not get into this Arsenal team, by our reckoning, he’d be fourth choice with everybody fit.

Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Jurrien Timber all have strong cases to make that they are better than Emerson in this position, and, in all honesty, we buy into that idea.

Of course, Pedro Porro may have a stronger case to make after his fantastic start to the season, but, as ever, this is a topic that will divide fans up and down the country.