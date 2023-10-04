‘I just feel’: Pundit says £65m Arsenal player could now do what William Saliba did last season

Kai Havertz scored his first Arsenal goal at the weekend, and his performance against Bournemouth could well be the springboard that launches his Arsenal career.

Not only did the German find the net for the first time, he was also embraced by his teammates, and more importantly, the fans.

Indeed, the Arsenal fans on the day debuted a new chant for Kai Havertz, and speaking on The Breakdown Live, Adrian Clarke has been discussing Havertz’s new chant, claiming that, much like William Saliba’s chant last season, this could connect Havertz to the fanbase and help him grow and reach the next level.

Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Havertz could improve like Saliba

Clarke shared his verdict on the £65m Arsenal midfielder.

“I just feel it was a big fee, a new club, a new manager, and he was asked to play in a new position. He’s come from Chelsea, there’s extra pressure because of that. But scoring a goal can free you up, and you know what else can free you up? Knowing your teammates love you and the fans love you. The fans were singing 20 minutes non-stop. It was like the Saliba chant all over again. We saw what that did for Saliba, let’s hope that’s the springboard for Kai to go out and express himself in the way we know he can,” Clarke said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Fingers crossed

Let’s hope that Havertz can go through a Saliba-esque improvement in the coming weeks, because he needs it.

Put simply, the former Chelsea man hasn’t been good enough since arriving at the Emirates, and while he did get his goal at the weekend, it was a penalty that most players would fancy themselves to score.

Havertz hasn’t been at it so far for Arsenal, but perhaps this lift and swell of support from the fans will give him the platform needed to reach that next level and prove his ability and worth.