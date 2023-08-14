‘Let’s be honest’: Alan Pardew very impressed by what £170k-a-week Tottenham player did yesterday

Pundit Alan Pardew was left really impressed by what one Tottenham player did in their Premier League match yesterday.

Tottenham played out a thrilling 2-2 draw, with Cristian Romero and Emerson Royal scoring the goals to kick off Ange Postecoglou’s first proper game in charge.

New signing James Maddison was a key influence in the match, and managed to picked up two assists on his Premier League debut with the club.

Spurs, who faced Brentford, also had to deal with Harry Kane leaving this week. This meant Maddison’s typical shirt number, 10, was free and the attacking midfielder wore that famous shirt number yesterday.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Alan Pardew left impressed by James Maddison

There is always an added pressure on players when they take the shirt number of a former legend or club hero. It was no different for Maddison, who is on £170k-a-week at the club.

Speaking about Maddison’s performance, via talkSPORT, pundit Pardew said: “He’s come in, first game. He’s grown with the shirt. He hasn’t shrunk with the (number 10) shirt, which you sometimes get.

“It wasn’t heavy for him. Today, he put that Spurs shirt on and let’s be honest, they’ve had some very good players with that shirt, Teddy Sheringham, Jurgen Klinsmann, Glen (Hoddle). You can name a few. So, he grew into the shirt and I think if I was Ange I would be going, yep good, that job done.”

Despite the added pressure on his Spurs Premier League debut, Maddison wasn’t phased at all. It shows the quality of the player Spurs now have at the club.

Photo by ANP Sport via Getty Images

Spurs have been crying out for an attacking midfielder for years and Maddison’s performance yesterday showed why such a player is so important. It is no shock to see Pardew so impressed by the player taking that shirt number and having a great game.

It will no doubt be gutting for Spurs that when they finally signed a top attacking midfielder Harry Kane left. Maddison has big shoes to fill in terms of picking the number 10 shirt but it looks like he is going to adapt to it easily and be a huge player for the club this season.