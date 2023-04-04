'Let me just say this': Mikel Arteta could sell 25-year-old Arsenal player if he gets injured again – pundit











Kevin Campbell has claimed that Kieran Tierney’s Arsenal future could depend on his fitness.

The left-back hasn’t gotten much of a chance with the north London club this season, and according to Campbell, his future could well depend on his fitness.

Indeed, the pundit said, speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel, another injury for the left-back could sound the death knell for his career at the Emirates Stadium as he may ultimately prove to be way too unreliable to be a feature for Arsenal.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Tierney can’t get injured

Campbell put out a warning about Tierney and his fitness.

“Let me just say this as a devil’s advocate. Kieran Tierney has struggled with fitness and with injury. I’m not saying that’s why we bought Zinchenko because Arteta knows the impact he can make, but if there are more games for Tierney and he breaks down that could be the death knell for him, because as a manager you have to rely on your defenders,” Campbell said.

Becoming concerning

Campbell isn’t wrong, Tierney’s fitness is becoming more and more of a concern at Arsenal.

Yes, he’s a talented player, but if he’s not available for selection half the time, there’s no point in having him on the books at the club.

As has been said a thousand times in the past, the best ability is availability, and while Tierney definitely has what it takes to be a key player for Arsenal, his body needs to be at that level too.

Anymore injuries could spell the end of Tierney’s time at Arsenal, and that’s a real shame. However, Mikel Arteta has to do what is right for his team, and there is no room for sentiment when you’re chasing major trophies.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

