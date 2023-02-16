Leon Bailey and Matty Cash both impressed by Aston Villa loanee Cameron Archer last night











Aston Villa stars Leon Bailey and Matty Cash have been seriously impressed by Cameron Archer.

The young forward, who is currently on loan at Championship side Middlesbrough, put in a brilliant performance last night.

He took to Instagram after the game to celebrate another win and scoring two more goals for Boro.

There’s plenty of excitement around Cameron Archer at Aston Villa.

The 21-year-old burst onto the scene in the EFL Cup last season, scoring a hat-trick against Barrow.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Preston North End, where he scored seven goals in 20 appearances.

It was enough to convince Steven Gerrard to keep him with the first-team squad this season, although opportunities were limited.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Unai Emery allowed him to join Middlesbrough on loan in January, and he’s starting to find his feet at the Riverside.

He started their last four games, and scored twice in a huge game against promotion chasing Sheffield United.

Bailey and Cash clearly loved what they saw from Archer last night as they keep an eye on their young teammate.

He’ll be hoping he can contribute enough to help fire Middlesbrough back to the Premier League

Bailey and Cash impressed with Villa youngster Archer

The striker posted a message on Instagram alongside pictures of him celebrating his goals.

“Massive 3pts tonight! Special team and even better away support. 2 goals for you tonight Dad, Happy Birthday!” Archer wrote.

Matty Cash replied saying, “On [fire] brudda”, while Leon Bailey said, “My boy! Dat is it.”

Matty Cash and Leon Bailey impressed by Cameron Archer last night. Cr. (cameronarcher9) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Villa legend Ian Taylor has backed Archer to have a big future at the club.

Steve Bruce tried to sign him for West Brom in the summer, having known about his talents during his time at Villa.

However, Middlesbrough looks like the perfect fit for Archer right now, and Bailey and Cash clearly agree.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

He’s got a lot of competition for the centre-forward role on Teesside.

Boro currently have Marcus Forss, Chuba Akpom and on-loan Fulham man Rodrigo Muniz to choose from.

Archer looks to have established himself as first-choice though, and is quickly repaying the faith Michael Carrick has shown in him.

