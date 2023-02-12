Leicester vs Tottenham: What Rodrigo Bentancur was spotted doing to Spurs fans right after limping off injured











A video posted on Twitter shows what Rodrigo Bentancur was spotted doing to the Tottenham Hotspur fans right after limping off with an injury yesterday.

It was a bad day all-round for Spurs as Antonio Conte’s side fell to a 4-1 defeat at the King Power Stadium. Bentancur opened the scoring inside the first 15 minutes of the game after Tottenham made a promising start.

But Nampalys Mendy rifled in from the edge of the area to get the Foxes back on level terms just 10 minutes after and Spurs capitulated.

Conte’s side went on to ship another two goals before half-time and they failed to improve on their first-half display during the second period.

Tottenham were also handed a massive blow when Bentancur was forced off with a knee injury in the 65th minute. The Uruguayan looked to be in a huge amount of pain and the Spurs medical team even brought on a stretcher to help him off the pitch.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The 25-year-old eventually got back to his feet and even seemed ready to get back on the pitch to help his side. But Conte took the decision to replace him with Pape Matar Sarr and Bentancur limped off.

What Bentancur did after limping off against Leicester

Bentancur took a long walk around the pitch and passed the Spurs fans on his way.

Footage of the midfielder on Twitter shows him blowing a kiss towards the away end as he limped off injured.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

It will be a huge blow for Conte if the midfielder faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines over the coming weeks.

Bentancur has arguably been Tottenham’s best player in the middle of the park ever since he made the switch from Juventus back in January last year.

Spurs now face a trip to the San Siro on Tuesday night as they are set to face off against AC Milan in the Champions League last-16.

With Yves Bissouma currently sidelined and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg suspended, Conte may have to name a relatively inexperienced midfield two in Oliver Skipp and Sarr.

