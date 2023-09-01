Leicester have now made £6m bid for 20-year-old Everton player

Leicester City are one of the clubs to have made a bid of at least £6 million for Everton striker Tom Cannon ahead of the final hours of the summer transfer window.

That is according to a report from the Daily Mail live transfer blog (1/9; 9:16), which claims that Norwich City and Preston North End have also made similar bids for the forward.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

Tom Cannon appears to be one player who could leave Goodison Park before the deadline. Of course, Sean Dyche’s side’s hopes of bringing further signings in may depend on who they manage to sell beforehand.

Leicester bid for Everton striker Tom Cannon

And they have a number of bids for Cannon on the table. The Daily Mail is reporting on its live transfer blog that Leicester, Norwich and Preston have all made bids of at least £6 million for the Everton starlet.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

It is not clear whether the Toffees are going to let him go. But Everton may feel that it makes sense to cash in if he is unlikely to play an important role this season.

He scored eight goals in the Championship last term. So you can understand why the cluster of second tier sides are keen.

And if it helps Everton make a signing before the window shuts, it may be a deal that ultimately suits all parties.