Manchester United endured one of their most embarrassing days last season as they were beaten 7-0 by Liverpool at Anfield, and it looks as though they’ve carried that same sort of form into this season.

Indeed, the Red Devils have gotten off to their worst league start in quite some time this season, and many of their players look off the pace.

One such player who looks to have declined this season is Casemiro.

The £60m man is a shell of his former self at the moment in terms of defensive output at least, and speaking on Covering Liverpool, Jamie Carragher has made an interesting point about the midfielder.

Carragher says that he noticed Casemiro’s legs had gone at Anfield last season, making a very interesting comparison between the Manchester United man and Fabinho who was struggling in a similar vein last year.

Casemiro struggling

Carragher shared his verdict on the £60m midfielder.

“If I’m doing a piece on MNF. I think Casemiro’s legs have gone. I noticed it last season at Anfield and I didn’t like what I saw. It took me back to watching Fabinho last year for Liverpool, I think this, I want to be the first to say it, I don’t want to say it when everyone else is saying his legs have gone,” Carragher said.

Catching up

Father time remains undefeated in the game of football, and sadly, it looks like age is catching up to Casemiro.

After more than a decade putting in so much work at the top level, the Brazilian’s powers are beginning to fade, much in the same way Fabinho’s did last season, and as Carragher says, that game at Anfield may well have been Casemiro’s first step onto the slippery slope that has been his decline this season.

Maybe he can still turn it around, but once your legs start to go, your days are numbered as a top-class footballer.