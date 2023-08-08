Fabinho has just left Liverpool.

The Brazilian will undoubtedly go down as one of the Reds’ biggest legends in recent years, and it’s incredibly sad to see him go.

However, there is a nagging feeling that the time was right.

£40m for a 29-year-old is a great price, and, if we’re being honest, the midfielder looked a shell of himself last season.

Speaking on The Overlap, Jamie Carragher has been discussing these transfer dealings, and he says that selling Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia may have been the right decision as they looked as though their legs had completely gone.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Legs had gone

Carragher gave his verdict on Fabinho and Henderson.



“Last summer Liverpool didn’t buy a midfield player, and everyone is another 12 months older. It was right for James Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita to go., You get massive money from Saudi Arabia for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson who looked like their legs had completely gone last season,” Carragher said.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

Chance to reset

It’s always tough to let your club legends leave, but this represents a great chance for Liverpool to reset.

As Carragher says, Fabinho and Henderson looked absolutely spent last season, and if that trend were to continue into this season, Liverpool would’ve slumped even further.

The Saudi interest represented a chance for Liverpool to have a hard reset in the midfield, they received big money for two players who were massively out of form, and now, they can look ahead into a new era.

Of course, it all depends on how Liverpool will replace these players, but after last season, it’s hard to begrudge selling a player like Fabinho for £40m.