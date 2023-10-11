Leeds were planning to sell ‘exceptional’ 23-year-old before Farke said no

Leeds United were planning to sell goalkeeper Illan Meslier before Daniel Farke shut down the idea soon after joining the club.

That’s according to The Athletic who revealed Farke’s desire to keep Meslier at Leeds.

The report said that Leeds had talked about selling Pascal Struijk, Illan Meslier and Crysencio Summerville in the summer.

But Farke had other ideas.

Farke wanted to keep all three players and given Leeds’ immediate trust in the manager they decided to cancel any prospective exits.

Mesiler was said to be subject to a few enquiries including one from Spanish side Celta Vigo.

However, given how experienced Meslier already is at such a young age for a keeper, Farke looks to have made a smart decision.

It’s no secret that the Frenchman struggled towards the end of last season, he was dropped for Joel Robles.

But fans will think with the right people around him, Meslier can take positives from such a tough experience.

Moreover, the 23-year-old now looks at home once again in a Leeds team that is improving all the time.

Farke was adamant that Meslier couldn’t leave Leeds

The challenge for Meslier will now be to develop a greater command of his box in the coming years.

Meslier has always been regarded as an ‘exceptional’ shot-stopper who can pull off some remarkably acrobatic saves, but it’s the other side of his game that needs work.

The keeper has been found lacking in the so-called ‘ugly side’ of things at times.

As well as struggling with his level of consistency, Meslier hasn’t always looked confident with aerial balls arriving in the box.

But it’s very promising that Farke is willing to work with Meslier at Leeds, a goalkeeper who Sam Allardyce deemed not good enough.

Leeds do have a young side, but that could bode them well if they do return to the top flight at the first time of asking.

