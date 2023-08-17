Leeds want to sign £9m midfielder deemed a ‘superstar in the making’

Leeds United have reportedly set their sights on Burnley’s Josh Brownhill along with several other clubs.

Central midfielder is arguably the weakest area in Daniel Farke’s Whites team right now.

And if Tyler Adams ends up leaving Leeds, then Farke’s need to bolster his midfield ranks will be even stronger.

With that in mind, there’s certainly scope for the Whites to bring a quality midfielder to Elland Road before September.

According to TEAMtalk, Leeds are keen on Brownhill, whose future with the Clarets looks uncertain.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

The 27-year-old’s contract expires next summer, and is no nearer to agreeing an extension.

With that in mind, a parting of the ways “looks increasingly likely” before the window shuts on September 1.

‘Unbelievable’

Brownhill would be a great shout for a Leeds side eager to bounce back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

He boasts considerable experience at both Premier League and Championship level, and at 27, he’s in his prime.

Brownhill was very impressive last season, registering seven goals and eight assists in the second tier.

The all-round midfielder’s 15 goal involvements were more than any current team-mate last season.

As per the Premier League website, Brownhill’s 72 key passes were a team-leading total, while his 57 shots placed fourth.

Former boss Lee Johnson waxed lyrical about Brownhill when he was at Bristol City, saying he looked like a future star.

“First and foremost, Josh is just an unbelievable lad,” Johnson said, as per the Bristol Post in 2019.

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

“He’s been a very good student and I took him on loan to Barnsley and could see a superstar in the making.

“He can tackle, he can get up and down, he’s bright with his football brain.

“He’s got a goal in him, he has good set-piece delivery and free-kicks from the edge of the box.

“He’s the first in and last out and every day he comes in and tries to get better.

“He must go down as one of the value signings in Bristol City’s history.”

Brownhill has been an asset for Burnley since his reported £9million move in 2020.

If he does leave, then any club that signs him will be very lucky. Will Leeds be the beneficiaries?