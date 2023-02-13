Leeds vs Manchester United: Jack Harrison shares what Michael Skubala said after defeat











Jack Harrison has shared what Michael Skubala said to Leeds United’s players in the dressing room after they fell to defeat against Manchester United yesterday.

Leeds put in another promising performance but like on many other occasions this season, they ultimately came away with nothing to show for it.

The Whites had their chances, particularly in the first-half, with Crysencio Summerville going close.

Skubala’s side had the visitors under control for the most part but they were undone by two brilliant goals from Erik ten Hag’s men in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Despite suffering defeat at Elland Road yesterday, Harrison has revealed that Skubala had told the Leeds players they should be proud of their efforts over the past week.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Harrison shares what Skubala said after Man United defeat

Speaking to StadiumAstro, Harrison was asked what the Leeds caretaker boss said in the dressing room after the game.

“What was said was that we just have to be proud of ourselves for how we played, not only today but during the week as well,” Harrison responded.

“It’s just the fight that we have within us. We did let it down a bit towards the end, but as a group where we are in the league we just have to stay positive and focus on those things and being in the present. That’s what we have to do going forward.”

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Leeds did manage to pick up a draw at Old Trafford earlier this week and over the course of both games, they probably deserved to have more than a point to show for their efforts.

Skubala seems to have taken to his new role pretty well and it certainly wouldn’t be a massive problem if he was in the dugout against Everton on Saturday.

But whoever ends up taking the hot seat at Elland Road will have to start turning these positive performances into results, with Leeds sitting just one point above the relegation zone.

